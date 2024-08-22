Phoenix, United States.– Former President Donald Trump threatened to impose large tariffs on countries that do not accept deported migrants, suggesting his trade and immigration policies would be closely intertwined if he returns to the White House.

“Countries will take them back, and if they don’t take them back we will not do trade with those countries and we will put huge tariffs on them,” Trump said at an event in Montezuma Pass, Arizona.

Immigration remains a cornerstone of Trump’s reelection campaign. He has promised to complete construction of a wall along the entire border and to carry out the largest deportation campaign in U.S. history. Polls indicate that a majority of Americans support reducing immigration. He has also made imposing large tariffs on both adversaries and allies a key part of his economic policy. He has even suggested that he would like to raise enough money from import levies that he could drastically reduce income taxes — a major shift in how the U.S. generates revenue to fund the government that would have widespread costs on consumer goods.

Trump visited the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday, escalating his attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris’ handling of illegal immigration as part of his effort to win back Arizona, a state he lost by just over 10,000 votes in 2020.