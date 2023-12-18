Washington – Migrants who “poison the blood of America”, the praise of dictators such as Kim Jong-Un and Putin, the comparison with the “great” Al Capone: the closer the primaries get, with the first stop in Iowa on January 15, the more Donald Trump raises the tone of his incendiary rhetoric against everything and everyone, regardless of the controversies he raises, in an attempt to radicalize the clash with his Republican rivals . And with the Democratic challenger Joe Biden appearing increasingly frustrated with his entourage by the opinion polls that continue to place him behind the tycoon, even if he accuses journalists of reading “the wrong polls”.

The latest storm arose in Durham, New Hampshire, where Trump repeated for the first time at a rally the accusation made in September against the “invasion” of immigrants and the implicit threat of ethnic replacement: “I think that the real number is 15, 16 million people in our country… they come from Africa, from Asia, from all over the world”, he said, referring to illegal immigrants, but without providing evidence of their number. “They are poisoning the blood of our country”, warned the former president, who promises the largest mass expulsion of illegal migrants if he returns to the White House, as well as a new 'Muslim ban'. So he defined North Korean leader Kim Jong-un “very nice” and invoked the Kremlin leader to demonstrate that his four indictments are “a witch hunt”: “Even Vladimir Putin says that Biden's politically motivated persecution of one of his political rivals is a good thing for Russia because it shows the corruption of the American political system, which cannot pretend to give lessons in democracy to others”, he said, forgetting the Russian president's political-judicial persecution of dissidents, starting with Alexei Navalny.

(reuters)

At a subsequent rally in Reno, Nevada, the only former American president to suffer a mug shot he compared his legal problems to those of the “great” Al Capone, complaining that he had been indicted more times than the infamous Mafia boss. “Has anyone ever heard of the great Alphonse Capone, Al Capone? Great, great mob boss. I mean, Scarface. He had a scar that went from here to here, and he didn't care at all. But he was a rough guy,” he said. urged the crowd. The White House responded by evoking the authoritarian drift: “These are dangerous attacks on the dignity and rights of all Americans, on our democracy and on public safety, which echo the grotesque rhetoric of fascists and violent white supremacists, threatening to repress those who are not d 'deal with the government. It's the opposite of everything we stand for as Americans.” Joe Biden's campaign spokesperson was even more direct: “Trump parroted Adolf Hitler.”

On International Migrant Day, Secretary of State Antony Blinken launched a message opposite to that of the tycoon, recalling that “immigrants make enormous social and economic contributions that drive our nation's competitiveness and innovation on the global stage”. Trump's latest outing was also criticized by his former rival in the race for the White House Hillary Clinton (“a puppet” of Putin). But silence prevails among Republicans, with a few exceptions (“he's getting crazier and crazier,” warned presidential candidate Chris Christie). And there are also those who are ready to overlook it, like Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of his: “I couldn't care less about the language people useas long as we manage immigration well.”