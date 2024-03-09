«There is no smarter or better leader than Viktor Orban, he is fantastic, he is doing a great job. He is not a controversial figure because he said that this is how it must be and that's it, he is the boss. A great leader, a fantastic leader in Europe and around the world. They respect him. It's an honor to have you here with us »: Donald Trump thus welcomed the Hungarian prime minister last night at Mar-a-Lago together with Melania, who reappeared in public next to her husband after a long absence. Orban published the video of the meeting on his account on X, thanking him “for the invitation and kind words”.