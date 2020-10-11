US President Donald Trump has been infected with the corona virus. The second TV duel with challenger Joe Biden is therefore canceled. Trump speaks in front of 2000 supporters in the White House.

Of the Election campaign running at full speed: On November 3rd find in the USA again elections take place.

running at full speed: On find in the again elections take place. US President Donald Trump * and his challenger Joe Biden should be on 15th October again in one TV duel meet each other. Now the TV debate – to be on the safe side – canceled (see first report).

and his challenger should be on again in one meet each other. Now the – to be on the safe side – canceled (see first report). In a TV interview, Trump chooses surprising words Coronavirus (see update from 10.10., 4:01 p.m.). He wants to give a speech in front of 2000 supporters – the first pictures show that no protective measures are being observed. (see update from 10.10., 7:32 p.m.)

Update from October 10th, 10:21 pm: Above all, US President Donald Trump warned against his opponent Joe Biden in his speech. Several times he threw the words “socialism” and “communism“In the room and wanted his constituents to believe that Biden would get just that.

On the other hand, he treated the coronavirus pandemic as if it were almost over. This sounds like sheer mockery to some healthcare workers:

Please take a minute to watch this.pic.twitter.com/EpsyeZDjn6 – Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) October 7, 2020

Trump himself actually looked completely healthy. Only a plaster on his hand reminded of them Coronavirus infection. However, his appearance was also brief.

US election campaign 2020: Trump thanks doctors – and people who go out and cheer

Update from October 10, 2020, 8:24 p.m.: “I would like to thank the doctors and researchers in this country because we are way ahead,” says Trump, “But above all I want to thank you. Because you go out, because you come here, because you cheer and love this country. ”The answer to that is loud“ We love you ”from the lawn of the White house off – the whole thing looks almost like a rehearsed one Tv show. After ten minutes he leaves the balcony and the transmission from the White House is interrupted. “I love you, too” is his final message.

Update from October 10, 2020, 8:13 p.m .: Meanwhile, the audience seem to be wearing masks, but not keeping their distance under their loud shouts.

USA, Washington: Supporters of Trump gather in masks for a “Law and Order” speech by the president © Alex Brandon / AP / dpa

Update from October 10, 2020, 8:08 p.m.: Loud cheers can be heard from the garden of the White House while Donald Trump is in front of 2,000 supporters Talk from the balcony of the White House holds out – and accordingly boos when he comes across his campaign opponent Joe Biden. He comes up several times Hispanics and Blacks to speak says that these sections of the population have gained prosperity and security with him. And he promises “more jobs” because when the pandemic is over America will be bigger than ever. The numbers would recover again. It also promises a great, cheaper one Health system, because Obama Care is a disaster.

White House as a “dangerous place” – Democrats and close confidants of Trump should avoid the place

Update from October 10, 2020, 8:05 p.m.: The Democrat Nancy Pelosi has been avoiding this for a long time White House and describes it as “one of the most dangerous places in the world because of attacks on our health and democracy”. Loud Focus.de But now there are also Republicans and close confidants of Trump who reject his Corona policy and avoid the White House. Including the Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell be. He is said to have lost trust in the hygiene rules of the White House for more than two months.

Update from October 10, 2020, 7:32 p.m.: Before the speech announced for 8 p.m. (CEST) Donald Trumps followers gathered outside the White House garden. According to announcements from the White House, visitors should adhere to common corona measures. But distance and mask requirement? So far nothing has been seen of that. They stand tightly packed Trump supporters in front of the fence, carry yours Mouthguard under the chin and seem to call out loud, as the first pictures show:

USA, Washington: Supporters of US President Trump gather before Trump’s appearance at the White House. © dpa

Update from October 10, 2020, 4:46 p.m.: Will on Saturday afternoon (local time) US President Donald Trump Give a speech in front of 2000 followers. His followers are to be received in the garden of White housethat has become a true in the last week Corona hotspot has developed. In contrast to the practice there recently, visitors will all have to wear masks. The theme of Trump’s speech should be “law and order”.

The issue of climate change remains fairly neglected in the US election campaign. The climate activist reminds of this Greta Thunberg* from Sweden, who – in their own words – does not otherwise interfere in party politics:

I never engage in party politics. But the upcoming US elections is above and beyond all that.

From a climate perspective it’s very far from enough and many of you of course supported other candidates. But, I mean … you know … damn!

Just get organized and get everyone to vote #Biden https://t.co/gFttFBZK5O – Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 10, 2020

“Organize and choose Biden“Is their clear message – even if its climate policy demands fell far short of what is necessary.

US election campaign 2020: Trump gives TV interview on state of health – “I didn’t feel like a US president …”

Update from October 10, 2020, 4:01 p.m .: The state of health of the US presidents has become a political issue. And so the White House apparently wanted to take a step forward – in which it Donald Trump interviewed live in front of cameras by a doctor. “Let me be your doctor, be the patient” – begins with these words Dr. Marc Siegel, Professor at NY University, then his interview that on Fox News was transferred.

“I feel strong today,” says Trump initially. And then immediately surprises him with words that are unusual for him: “Other people obviously didn’t feel that way after the virus.” A touch of empathy? Trump continues: “I was apparently lucky to be the US President,” and then speaks of the “best doctors in the world who would have treated him and one Miracle medicinethat he would like to make available to everyone free of charge. Than his probably more threatening one health status describes a week earlier, he then again chooses very characteristic words: “I didn’t feel strong, I had no energy. I didn’t feel like that US President should feel. “

If you look closely, you might not see this interview as a doctor-patient conversation conducted as objectively as possible: Siegel is a trusted friend of Trump, who is firmly behind him Coronavirus strategy stood and loud businessinsider even stood out by saying, “At worst, it’s like one flu. “

Trump remains guilty of coronavirus test: second TV duel on hold

First report from October 10, 2020, 10:41 a.m.: Washington – “It won’t Debate on October 15th give ”, now explained for them Organization of the presidential debates competent, independent Commission. For next week was actually the second TV duel between US President Donald Trump * and its challenger Joe Biden planned – after the protracted dispute about possible format changes, the decision of those responsible would now be clear.

US election 2020: TV duel canceled without an alternative date

Trump’s infection with the Coronavirus * had been announced for heated discussions worried about whether the Election campaign debate in the US television could take place. How Trump always on Twitter emphasizes that he feels good and wants to take part in the TV duel – but it is still unclear who and when US President with the Coronavirus * infected and whether he himself is not still infectious. To the “health and safety to protect everyone involved ”, had the Commission therefore announced on Thursday that second debate to be transmitted virtually. Trump and Biden should that duel locally separated from each other by virtual switch deliver.

Of the Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, was open to this from the start virtual format, while Trump the plans of Commission decidedly rejected. The Campaign team the president called for a postponement of the debate – the responsible commission has now decided on one cancellation. Traditionally found in front of the US elections three TV duels instead of. They are considered to be important indicators for voter decision-making. For the first time there are only two this year, so Trump and Biden now on October 22nd in Nashville for the second and last time in one TV duel will compete against each other.

Video: TV duel in the USA – Trump finds virtual solution “ridiculous”

The first Presidential debate at the end of September ended in chaos, read Trump but neither his opponent nor that Moderator of TV duels excuses. Surveys by US media and Policy experts declared worldwide Biden to the winner of the duel, lost Trump In the 90 minutes – without any argumentative thread – again and again in mere assertions and well-known phrases. In addition, the US President often disrespectful, he always used the wrong tone. Just two days after the debate was then Trumps Infection with the Coronavirus * known.

US election: According to surveys, Biden is ahead – coronavirus also throws Trump back

Lots of government workers and employees Trumps have also tested positive in the meantime or have volunteered as a precaution quarantine so that the west wing of the White house should be almost empty right now. Provisional has now been made for Trump – in close proximity to medical care – a Campaign Office built up. The 74-year-old spent after announcing his infection initially three days in one Military hospital and then returned to the, although it was still considered contagious White House back. On Twitter has Trump meanwhile declared himself “cured”:

TO MY FAVORITE PEOPLE IN THE WORLD! pic.twitter.com/38DbQtUxEu – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2020

There was immediate criticism for it. Of the Virus expert and presidential advisor Anthony Fauci warned on Friday on TV CBS Newsthat Trumps Statement could cause “confusion” in the population – one could not talk about a “cure” of Covid-19 speak, not even through the von Trump so touted, experimental antibody cocktail of the US pharmaceutical company “Regeneron”. According to my own information, got Trump no Medication more. In an interview with the TV station Fox he reported a negative test result on Friday. This has not yet been officially confirmed.

Trump now wants to fully dedicate himself to the election campaign, completed Bidenwhile he’s in quarantine found several Campaign events in major states: A rally scheduled for Saturday in Florida postponed Trump again on Monday, but now for the first time since his illness he wants a public speech at the White House balcony hold. According to a government representative, it should be about the subject of “law and order”. Also the participants of the rally should Trumps on the lawn in front of the White House masks and have their temperature checked in advance. (cos) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.