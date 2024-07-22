Home page politics

Trump is not happy about Biden’s withdrawal. (Archive photo) © Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

If you want to know how Donald Trump is feeling, it is sometimes helpful to look at his last statements. They were full of anger after Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race.

Washington – After Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the US presidential race, Republican frontrunner Donald Trump is obviously outraged. His campaign team invested time and money in “the fight against the fraudulent Joe Biden”. “Now we have to start all over again,” Trump wrote on the Internet platform Truth Social, which he co-founded. The 78-year-old suggested that the Republicans should compensate him for this “fraud” of his party. In view of the miserable poll numbers for the 81-year-old Biden – especially after his disastrous performance in a TV debate at the end of June – Trump had hoped to have an easy time in the election in November. Now the cards are being reshuffled in the election campaign. dpa