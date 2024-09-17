Home policy

From: Lea Winkler

After the TV debate, the current polls for the 2024 US election paint a bleak picture for Trump. In certain areas, there may also be glimmers of hope.

Washington, DC – In the TV debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump the candidates were able to present their political goals. Polls after the TV debate showed Harris the winner. The surveys on US election 2024 Harris was able to increase her lead. In contrast, the TV debate for Trump was a dark tunnel in the poll madness of the 2024 US election. Could a light still shine for the former president at the end?

While Harris dominates the 2024 U.S. election polls, Trump still scores points on specific issues. When it comes to which candidate is more likely to be trusted to tackle the economy and immigration issues – issues that voters have consistently identified as the most important concerns in this year’s election – Americans seem to favor Trump.

Harris ahead of Trump in polls: Former president can score points on certain issues

One ABC/IpsosA poll conducted after the televised debate, September 11-13, found that 52 percent of respondents preferred Harris over Trump. Trump received only 47 percent. However, Trump maintained a seven-point lead over Harris on the economy and inflation (46 percent to 39 percent and 45 percent to 38 percent) and a ten-point lead over Harris on immigration (47 percent to 37 percent). The poll is based on responses from 3,219 voters surveyed.

A recent survey by YouGov/YahooNews shows that voters think Trump is better qualified on more specific issues. Voters believe Trump would “get a better handle” on immigration than the vice president by 47 percent to 37 percent. He would also do a better job on the cost of living, by a margin of 42 percent to 40 percent. The poll is based on responses from 1,755 U.S. citizens.

Kamala Harris (left) and Donald Trump (right) demonstrated their rhetorical skills in the TV duel on ABC. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire / UPI Photo

In the 2024 US election campaign: Harris behind Trump on several key issues

Harris is according to a The Times/SAY/YouGov poll, conducted partly before and partly after the debate – on September 10 and 11 – found Trump behind on several key issues, including the economy, inflation, immigration, crime, veterans, taxes, national defense and foreign policy.

However, Harris managed to convince voters on issues such as abortion rights, the environment and health care. The poll is based on responses from 1,407 Americans. According to Newsweek Several polls indicate that Vice President Trump is also ahead on issues such as protecting democracy, combating gun violence and improving race relations.

Suspected Trump assassination attempt: Second assassination attempt on former president in 2024 US election campaign

All polls were conducted before the alleged assassination attempt on Trump. It remains to be seen whether the figures will change again as a result of this incident. The alleged assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump occurred during a visit to a golf club in Palm Beach. A Secret Service bodyguard discovered a gun barrel in the fence. Shots were fired, the man fled and was arrested by the police shortly afterwards.

Donald Trump escapes assassination attempt on golf course in Florida – pictures and impressions View photo gallery

Vice President Kamala Harris and US President Joe Biden found reconciliatory and relieved words after the recent shootings on Trump’s golf course. According to a statement from the White House, Harris was deeply concerned about the possible assassination attempt on the former president and grateful that Trump was safe. It was the second assassination attempt on Trump in the 2024 US election campaign. In July, Trump was at a campaign event in the state of Pennsylvania by a bullet hit the right ear been. (lw)