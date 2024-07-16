Trump, with his ear bandaged, received a hero’s welcome at the Republican convention

The attack two days ago in Donald Trump has probably put an end to the hopes of Biden of comeback in view of the presidential elections United States of November. The former president was welcomed by stars at the convention of Republicansthe tycoon is now the official candidate for the White House. Trump made his first public appearance in Milwaukeeafter being the victim of attempted murder by Thomas Matthew Crooks. With a conspicuous white bandage on the earthe former US president greeted the packed arena and received a standing ovation from supporters who chanted “Use! Use!” and “Fight! Fight!”.



Trump stood by Senator J.D. Vancechosen as his deputy. A piece of news that will certainly not please Zelensky and to NATO, since Vance fought for stop sending weapons to Kiev. After crossing the convention hall packed with 2,400 delegates, Trump sat next to the vice-presidential candidate in the VIP box where the House Republican was also present Byron Donalds and the President of the Chamber Mike Johnson.

The former president, in a blue suit and red tie, has smile and applauded as officials, guests and others took the stage to address the convention and thank the party leader. “Given the horrific events of Saturday, he proved to be a tough guy” he said at the convention Sean O’Brienpresident of the main international Teamsters union, prompting a huge roar from the crowd. Trump will formally accept his party’s nomination to challenge President Joe Biden in the Nov. 5 election on Thursday.