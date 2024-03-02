Former American President Donald Trump. | Photo: EFE

Former US President Donald Trump won this Saturday (2) two more caucuses – types of primary conventions – of the Republican Party, in the states of Missouri and Michigan. With that, he advanced in the dispute with Nikki Haley to be the Republican candidate for president of the United States in the November elections.

In Michigan, Trump beat Haley in all 13 districts that participated in the conventions, guaranteeing almost 98% support: 1,575 votes against just 36 for Haley. With this, he secured 39 party delegates. On Tuesday (27) he had already secured another 12 of the 16 in dispute.

On Sunday (3) the Republican caucuses will take place in the District of Columbia, where the capital Washington is located. On Tuesday (5) it will be the turn of the so-called Super Tuesday, when 15 states plus the territory of American Samoa hold their caucuses simultaneously. So far, Trump has won every state convention held.