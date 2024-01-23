Former US President Donald Trump is close to winning the Republican Party's presidential nomination, after defeating his only remaining rival, US Ambassador Nikki Haley, in the New Hampshire primary, according to NBC News.
The win made the former president the first non-incumbent president to win both the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary. There is no Republican who won the two states and did not succeed in obtaining the party's nomination.
