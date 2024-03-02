On Saturday, former US President Donald Trump easily won the Republican Party's electoral conventions in the state of Michigan, where the party suffered from internal disputes that some Republicans feared would harm his campaign in the crucial US state.

Michigan represents a major battleground in the US presidential elections scheduled for next November.

Trump also won the state of Missouri, according to projections from the Associated Press news agency.

In both states, Trump defeated Nikki Haley, his last remaining competitor on the Republican Party ticket.

This victory comes as a new opinion poll, published on Saturday, showed Trump ahead of President Joe Biden in the upcoming US presidential elections.

A poll conducted by The New York Times and Siena University, which included 980 registered voters, showed that 48% of them would choose Trump, compared to 43% for Biden, if the elections were held today.

Today's victory in two states and the advance in the poll come days before “Super Tuesday,” which witnesses primary elections in more than ten states.