Donald Trump fought another duel with Nikki Haley for his party's nomination for the presidential election (archive photo). © Andrew Harnik/AP/dpa

Trump is winning state after state in the Republican primaries. Now the Republicans have voted in Michigan – and Trump is beating his competitor Haley there too.

Lansing/Washington – As expected, former US President Donald Trump won the primary election for the Republican presidential nomination in the state of Michigan. The US broadcasters CNN and NBC reported this, citing their own forecasts. As expected, Trump's competitor Nikki Haley suffered a clear defeat – after around 10 percent of the votes were counted, the two were a good 30 percentage points apart.

Trump and Haley had another duel in the northern state with around ten million inhabitants for their party's nomination for the presidential election on November 5th. Anyone who wants to become a presidential candidate in the USA must first prevail in internal party primaries. The candidates are then officially chosen at party conferences in the summer. The Republican nomination convention will take place in mid-July.

Haley has lost all primaries against Trump so far

Haley had already lost to Trump in the primaries in Iowa, New Hampshire and last weekend in South Carolina. The 52-year-old is considered to be somewhat more politically and rhetorically moderate than her competitor. It is unclear how long she will remain in the running for candidacy, as she is effectively no longer given a chance of beating Trump. The 77-year-old has great support among the party base.

US President Joe Biden also won the Democratic primary in Michigan as expected, according to US broadcasters' forecasts. The Democrat has no serious competition within his party in the race for the presidential nomination. However, according to forecasts, many voters voted “undecided”. How high the number actually is will only become clear when more votes are counted. There are many Muslims living in Michigan who disagree with Biden's support for Israel in the Gaza war and therefore may have voted against him as protest voters.

Michigan is considered a so-called swing state that cannot be firmly assigned to either Democrats or Republicans. dpa