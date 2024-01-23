USA, the Republicans only want Trump: victory also in New Hampshire

Donald Trump goes down in history, no Republican candidate had ever managed to win the caucuses and primaries twice in Iowa And New Hampshire. Now there is no longer any doubt, the tycoon will be the Democrats' challenger for the White House. And in all likelihood the challenge of four years ago will arise again in the future Biden And Trump. The victory in New Hampshire this time is more limited but the verdict was clear. The former president beats Nikki Haley 53.5% to 45.1%. “I want to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory. He earned it. But the race is not over,” said her challenger, who then declined any invitation to withdraw: “This race is very far from over, there are still many other states and the next is my beloved South Carolina“. Haley then added that Trump's coronation “would be a victory for Biden. And South Carolina he doesn't want a coronationwants an election.”

Read also: USA 2024, twist: Biden is not running in the primaries in New Hampshire

Read also: Hamas rejects Israel's truce. “Women and men raped in Gaza”

Trump told Fox News that Haley should retire: “If she doesn't quit, we have to waste money instead of spending it against Joe Biden, which is our focus”. Then he also spoke about his challenger: “We beat Biden but, on the other hand, Who wouldn't beat him? He can't put two words in a rowhe can't walk“. According to initial analyses, Trump did not win the hearts of graduates: he obtained the 39% of the votes versus Haley's 58%. In particular, the tycoon is not liked by university-educated women, who have grown to be present in the Republican primaries. The Democrats won the last elections in New Hampshire. According to dem analyst Joe Trippi, the results say that Biden he must try to obtain the vote of the moderates.

Subscribe to the newsletter

