According to a projection by the Associated Press, the former US president was ahead of competitor Nikki Haley, who remains in the race

Former US President Donald Trump won this Tuesday (23 January 2024) the Republican primary in the State of New Hampshire, according to the news agency's projection Associated Press. Former United States Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, came in 2nd place. The polls closed at 10pm (Brasília time).

The dispute – which is part of the Republicans' choice of a name to run for President in November – had only 2 prominent candidates. On Sunday (21 January), Florida Governor Ron DeSantis withdrew from the presidential race and declared his support for Trump. On January 16, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy had done the same.

Both candidates withdrew after the results of the Iowa caucus. At the time, the country's former president achieved the biggest victory in history for a Republican in Iowa, winning in 98 of the state's 99 counties.

With Trump's victory, he will have 11 more delegates in his favor. To be chosen as the Republican Party's candidate for the presidential race, the former president needs 1,276 delegates.

Although the number of delegates from the State does not represent a large proportion, Donald Trump's victory is celebrated because the State's Republicans have a tendency considered moderate.

On February 3, it will be South Carolina voters' turn to go to the polls to vote in the primaries. The state was governed by candidate Nikki Haley from 2011 to 2017 and has a tradition of voting for the Republican Party in elections that determine the president of the United States.