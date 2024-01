Former American President Donald Trump | Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EFE

Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) won the Republican primaries in the state of New Hampshire, according to an agency projection Associated Press (AP).

The victory in New Hampshire is another step for Trump towards a possible nomination to be the Republican party candidate who will face President Joe Biden, the Democrats' likely candidate for re-election, in the November elections.

A AP declared Trump the winner of the New Hampshire primary based on an analysis of early poll returns and the results of a survey of Republican voters. Both pointed out that Trump was ahead of Nikki Haley, his only opponent, by a significant and difficult to achieve margin.

Trump has already won the Republican primaries in Iowa, which is why the other candidate running for the Republican nomination, Ron DeSantis, decided to abandon the race and support the former American president.

Trump, according to polls, is the favorite to command the White House. He appears ahead of Biden in several surveys.

In addition to Trump, the AP also declared Joe Biden the winner of the New Hampshire Democratic primary.