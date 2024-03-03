Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 03/03/2024 – 6:24

Former president surpasses rival Nikki Haley by a wide margin and advances to be the Republican candidate. Nomination can be guaranteed on the so-called Super Tuesday. Former President of the United States Donald Trump took another step towards becoming the Republican Party's presidential candidate by winning the party's primaries in the states of Missouri, Michigan and Idaho this Saturday (02/03 ).

Trump took all the delegates at stake this Saturday, bringing his tally to 244, compared to 24 held by former UN ambassador and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley. A candidate must secure 1,215 delegates to win the Republican nomination.

So far, the former president has won all state races before next week's so-called Super Tuesday, when voters in more than 15 US states will choose their preferred candidate from each party. At stake are 874 delegates.

Trump is moving with increasing momentum toward the Republican nomination at the party convention in July, and is expected to all but secure the nomination next Tuesday and go on to face President Joe Biden in the November election.

Wins by a wide margin

Missouri, Michigan and Idaho had contests with different rules.

In Missouri, Trump overcame his main opponent, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, and won every county in the state, winning 54 delegates.

In Michigan, about 2,000 Republican Party activists voted at a convention in which Trump won all 39 remaining possible delegates. Trump had already won 16 delegates from Michigan last Tuesday in the primary vote itself.

The former president also comfortably won the Republican primary in the state of Idaho, broadcasters NBC and ABC projected, adding 32 more delegates.

The next primaries take place this Sunday in the District of Columbia. Two days later is the day of Super Tuesday, in which 15 states hold their Republican primaries.

Rejection among moderates

Despite Trump's good results in the Republican primaries, analysts have noted that these elections also revealed some worrying obstacles for the former president's electoral campaign.

Trump doesn't score well among moderate Republicans, who have already signaled they prefer someone else — even anyone else — in the White House, they said.

The victories over Haley also overshadowed the worrying signals sent by independent voters. In New Hampshire, independents supported Haley by two to one, and she outperformed Trump among suburban voters in South Carolina.

“Trump has a problem, whether he admits it or not,” Haley said. According to her, “40% of Republican primary voters want nothing to do with him,” and Trump is doing nothing to attract these voters.

as (AFP, Efe, Lusa, Reuters)