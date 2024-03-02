Former US president was ahead of Nikki Haley; The party's next event will be on Sunday (March 3), in the District of Columbia

Former President of the United States donald trump won the Republican party caucus in the State of Missouri, held this Saturday (March 2, 2024). The caucus is a party meeting to decide who will be the candidate for president.

He was ahead of his rival Nikki Haleypre-candidate for the US Presidency and former ambassador to UN (United Nations Organization). The victory brings Trump closer to being nominated by the party to run in the presidential elections this year.

The next event for the former president's party takes place on Sunday (March 3), in the District of Columbia.

Two days later, on Tuesday (5th March), the Super Tuesday, or Super Tuesday (in the free translation). It is the most important day of the caucuses, with the greatest distribution of votes. At the time, 16 states and 1 territory will vote.

Unlike voting on ballots like in primary elections, the caucus is a dynamic in which only party members participate. They meet in a place known as a precinct – which can be a church, school or gym – where they are separated into groups, according to the pre-candidate they wish to vote for.

Both in the caucus and in the traditional primary election, with the use of ballots, the objective is to define the allocation of delegates, who distribute their votes at the party conventions of each party

Understand the US elections

In the USA, before the official election, states hold electoral previews –primaries or caucus. The objective is to choose, among the parties' pre-candidates, the one who will represent the party in the election, scheduled for November 5th.

In the caucuses, each state organizes its primary with its own rules. There are 2 models. The traditional one, with voting on ballots, which can be open, closed or free. With only affiliates or not. The caucus is a party meeting. Voters gather in a space to decide who the candidate will be.

In the United States, the winner of elections is not the candidate with the most popular votes, but whoever wins the majority of delegates in each state. These are distributed to the candidate with the most votes. In previews the logic is different. Delegates vote in proportion to the number of votes.

The main date for the caucuses will be March 5, when voters from 16 states and 1 territory will vote. The date is known as Super Tuesday (Super Tuesday, in free translation). The territories of Guam and the Virgin Islands will end previews on June 8.

Vote not mandatory

In the US, no one is required by law to vote in any local, state or presidential election. According to the Constitution, voting is a right, but it is not a requirement.

Electoral College

The President and Vice President of the United States are elected indirectly by the Electoral College. Each State has the same number of delegates as seats in Congress (House of Deputies and Senate). There are 538 delegates.

After voting for president, the vote is counted at the state level. In 48 states and Washington, D.C. the winner receives all of that state's electoral votes. Maine and Nebraska assign their electors using a proportional system.

A candidate needs the votes of at least 270 delegates – more than half of the total – to win the presidential election.

Typically, a projected winner is announced on election night in November. However, the official Electoral College vote is held in mid-December when the delegates meet.

The results will be announced on January 6, 2025. Inauguration will take place on January 20.