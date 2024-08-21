Trump Wins ‘Presidential Election’ on Musk’s X Social Network

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has won the “presidential election” that took place on businessman Elon Musk’s social media account X.

According to the survey results, Trump was supported by 73.2 percent of respondents. In turn, 26.8 percent of users voted for the current US Vice President Kamala Harris. A total of 5.8 million people took part in the survey.

Earlier, Trump, in an interview with American entrepreneur Elon Musk, said that the current owner of the White House, Joe Biden, refused to participate in the election race as a result of a coup in the Democratic Party.