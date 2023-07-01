Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Split

Donald Trump can still win elections. (Archive image) © Michael M. Santiago/AFP

If the US elections in 2024 don’t work out, Donald Trump could embark on a new career: In Oregon, they want the ex-president to be the director of the fire department.

Hubbard – It’s an election victory, with that probably donald trump wouldn’t have expected it himself – presumably because he didn’t even know anything about the vote. In the small town of Hubbard in the US state of Oregon, the ex-president was surprisingly elected director of the local fire department committee. Although Trump did not stand for election, several voters submitted his name in the vote on the small board of directors.

Ultimately, the 77-year-old was selected as the winner and director of the Hubbard Fire Committee after the election was decided by a tie. The Fire District covers seven square miles between the towns of Woodburn and Aurora and serves approximately 5,000 residents. According to the district, there are six paid employees and 26 volunteers.

Election in Oregon: Fire Director Trump does not meet criteria

Since it is quite unlikely that Trump will make a career change and suddenly become a firefighter, the filling of the vacant post still has to be regulated. It must now be clarified whether one of the other candidates would be interested, said fire chief Michael Kahrmann Salem Statesman Journal.

Because the fact is: The candidate must either live in the district or own property. Trump, on the other hand, lives in Florida and is also registered there. At this time, there is no indication that the Republican has any plans to move to or acquire property in rural Oregon. Trump’s current place of residence is his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Donald Trump is back – but the competition is tough View photo gallery

Trump wants to be President of the United States again: Only DeSantis competes with him to some extent

Donald Trump, who was President from 2016 to 2020, wants to run for the presidency again in the 2024 US election. As his closest competitor for the nomination of the Republican Party is currently Florida governor Ron DeSantis. However, according to recent polls, Trump towers above both DeSantis and the rest of the competition.

In any case, the former head of state can be sure of his loyal electorate: Despite the indictment against Trump, in which a single verdict could be enough for a prison sentence, more than half of those polled would vote for Trump. This is shown by a representative survey by NBC News. (nak)