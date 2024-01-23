Home page politics

© Matt Rourke/AP/dpa

Duel between Republicans: Haley against Trump. The ex-president and his former ambassador to the United Nations fought a duel for their party's presidential candidacy.

Concord/Washington – Former US President Donald Trump has won the important primary election for the Republican presidential nomination in the state of New Hampshire. The AP news agency and Fox News reported this in the evening (local time), citing their own forecasts.

Trump and the former US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, fought a duel in the small state on the east coast over their party's nomination for the presidential election at the beginning of November. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race shortly before the vote. Trump had already been clearly ahead of Haley in polls in New Hampshire – but by a smaller margin than in other states.

A win in New Hampshire would therefore have been particularly important for Haley. The 52-year-old, who as a diplomat once had to represent Trump's confrontational foreign policy on the international stage, is seen by the public as more politically moderate than her former boss and is also much more moderate in her rhetoric. In New Hampshire she hoped for success because of the less radically minded electorate in the conservative camp.

The party base is firmly behind Trump

The fact that Trump won there too shows once again how firmly the party base stands behind the 77-year-old. There are four criminal proceedings against the Republican – including because of his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. Despite the legal problems, Trump has not lost any of his popularity among his supporters. The victory in New Hampshire makes another duel between him and Biden in the coming presidential election more likely.

Anyone who wants to become a presidential candidate in the USA must first prevail in internal party primaries. The candidates are then officially chosen at party conferences in the summer. The actual presidential election is on November 5th.

© Matt Rourke/AP

The Republicans' first primary election decision was made in mid-January in the state of Iowa. Trump won there by a wide margin ahead of DeSantis and Haley. While in Iowa people voted at party meetings, the so-called caucus meetings, people in New Hampshire decided on their favorite in the traditional way at polling stations on Tuesday. dpa