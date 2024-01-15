Iowa, Trump wins the primaries by a landslide and officially launches the challenge to Biden for the White House

Donald Trump is now officially the challenger of Joe Biden for the White House. The primaries that took place in Iowa they established an evidence that was already known to all Americans. The former president got the 59.7% of the voteswhile there is a tight race for second place which sees the former US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haleyand the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis. According to Edison Research projections, the former has 16.4 percent support, while the latter has 15.8 percent. The two, at the moment, would have won four delegates each, while Donald Trump will have some at least sixteen, elected by the assemblies of Republican voters. “Well, that was quick. Thank you Iowa. Now let's put an end to this senseless thing and think about the madness that is the Democratic Party today. Enough is enough. It's time to put America first for change“.

Donald Trump Jr, son of Donald Trump, wrote it on 'X' after the first projections in Iowa which gave the tycoon a clear victory in the caucuses among voters Republicans to choose the presidential candidate. The Republicans, despite the various trials against him, have never abandoned Trump. For the 68 percent of Joe interviewees Biden was not legitimately elected in 2020. The Biden campaign itself, immediately after the first results in Iowa, sent a message to millions of Democratic voters asking for donations: “Donald Trump is the official Republican candidate for 2024 and we we must do anything to defeat him. We cannot run the risk – he added – that Trump, or any other Maga extremist, will be at the helm of our democracy again.”

