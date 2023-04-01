Former US President Donald Trump, accused in the case of an irregular payment to the porn actress Stormy Daniels, will travel Monday from Miami to New York to appear before the judge on Tuesday afternoonCNN reported today.

Specifically, his appointment with the judge will be at 2:15 pm (local time), a hearing that has generated enormous expectation and for this reason the court has canceled other less important ones to avoid the traffic of people on foot in the building due to safety reasons.

Various media have ensured that the list of charges that the judge will communicate to him -and that have not yet been made public- is more than thirty, all related to the payment to Daniels of 130,000 dollars (120,000 euros) and the possible concealment of that amount as electoral expenses.

Trump will spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago mansion, where he has been for months and where this Thursday, after hearing his accusation, he went out to dinner with his wife Melania in an apparent pattern of normality, according to images. who picked up the newspaper New York Post.

This Friday his lawyer Joe Tacopina clarified that Trump will not be handcuffed on the short journey between the prosecutor’s office and that of Judge Juan Manuel Merchan, and this despite the fact that many “want him to be walked” by the police. He has also specified that he will not plead guilty and has chosen to go to trial.

What seems inescapable for Trump, as in the case of any defendant who is read the charges, is the process of “fichado”: taking fingerprints and frontal and profile photography.

Trump has not remained silent today: in addition to posting on his Truth Social network the testimony of many Republicans who support him, he charged Judge Merchan who is handling his case, saying that he “hates” him and that it has been in reality planted there by Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg, against whom he has something of a personal crusade.

It was feared that Trump’s impeachment would send his supporters out into the streets, but in New York none have been seen so far and only a few dozen around Mar-a-Lago with banners and American flagsspecifically on the bridge that connects Palm Beach with the mainland.

