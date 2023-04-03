By Karen Freifeld and Rich McKay

NEW YORK/PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) – Former U.S. President Donald Trump will fly from Florida to New York City on Monday ahead of his arraignment hearing related to money paid to a porn star before the 2016 election amid heightened security in Manhattan.

Trump, the first former US president to face criminal charges, is due to be indicted, fingerprinted and photographed in a courthouse in midtown Manhattan on Tuesday. His lawyers have said he will file a plea of ​​not guilty.

The specific charges included in the grand jury indictment were not disclosed; Tuesday’s hearing marks Trump’s first appearance in court and before a judge in the case.

The Republican businessman-turned-politician plans to travel from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach at noon on Monday, spending the night at Trump Tower in Manhattan before arriving in court on Tuesday morning, he said. an advisor.

A court official said the arraignment is scheduled for 2:15 pm (2:15 pm GMT) on Tuesday. Trump will then return to Florida and deliver remarks at Mar-a-Lago at 8:15 pm on Tuesday, according to his office.

Over the weekend, NYPD began erecting barricades along the sidewalks around Trump Tower and the Manhattan Criminal Court building in downtown Manhattan, and some other courthouses will be emptied.

Demonstrations are expected at these locations and the police have promised to be prepared. “Officers have been placed on high alert and the department remains ready to respond as needed to ensure that everyone can peacefully exercise their rights,” the New York Police Department said in a statement.

Other courts on the court’s upper floors will be closed ahead of the arraignment as part of security precautions, a court official said.

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted an invitation on Sunday for them to join her in a protest near the courthouse on Tuesday, saying “They are not coming after President Trump, they are coming after us, he is just on the way”.

Before the indictment, the grand jury heard evidence about a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels said she was paid to keep silent about a sexual encounter she had with Trump at a hotel of Lake Tahoe in 2006. Trump denies the meeting.

Trump, 76, was president from 2017 to 2021 and in November launched a bid to regain the presidency in 2024, with the aim of denying Democratic President Joe Biden a second term.

News of the indictment, stemming from an investigation led by Manhattan Democratic District Attorney Alvin Bragg, broke last Thursday. Trump has pleaded not guilty and he and his allies have called the allegations politically motivated.

(Reporting by Rich McKay in Palm Beach, Florida and Karen Freifeld in New York; Reporting by Rich McKay in Palm Beach, Fla.)