The former president of the United States Donald Trump (2017-2021) will be booked this Thursday by the authorities in an Atlanta jail, in Georgia, after being indicted for his attempt to reverse the 2020 presidential election results in that state.

The Republican is expected to be released after prison staff have taken your fingerprints and a mugshot, and after depositing the $200,000 bail agreed with the Prosecutor’s Office.

Trump will travel at noon by private plane from New Jersey to the capital of Georgia, but the time of his arrival at the Fulton County Jail is still unknown.

Fulton prosecutor Fani Willis charges the Republican with 13 counts for leading a plot with 18 allies to reverse the election results in Georgia, where Trump narrowly lost to the incumbent president, Democrat Joe Biden.

He sheriff of the county, Pat Labat, told the press that the former president must go through the same procedure as the rest of the people, so you must present identification, fingerprints will be taken and a frontal photo will be taken.

Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, where Trump is due to turn himself in.

This is Trump’s fourth criminal indictment, but it is the first in which he is cited in jail and has a mugshot taken of him. In the previous three he had appeared in different courts for the reading of charges.

The main crime he is accused of in the state of Georgia is violating the law of criminal association (Rico, for its acronym in English), traditionally used against the mafia.

He is also accused of having conspired to have certain people falsely present themselves as electoral delegates to certify Trump’s victory in Georgia, knowing that he actually lost.

If found guilty on all counts, the former Republican president could receive a sentence of up to 76.5 years in prison.

One of the main pieces of evidence against him is the recording of a January 2021 call in which he asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 votes for him, one more than Biden had gotten.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced the indictment against the former president.

Trump considers all the cases against him a “witch hunt”, and still today maintains that he won the 2020 election.

“No one has fought as hard for the integrity of the elections as President Donald J. Trump. For that, tomorrow I will be proudly arrested in Georgia,” the Republican declared Wednesday on social networks.

At least nine of the 19 defendants in this alleged mafia plot have already turned themselves in at Fulton prison and have been released after paying bail.

This Wednesday, former Trump lawyer and former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani did it, who had to pay $150,000 to go free.

Signing photo of former New York mayor and attorney for former US President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani.

Photo: AFP/ FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

While Mark Meadows, Trump’s former White House chief of staff, must do so soon after a judge rejected his request to transfer his case to federal court.

Georgia’s is the fourth criminal indictment against Trump, after the case of the bribery of the porn actress Stormy Daniels, the one of the classified documents that he took from the White House and the one of the assault on the Capitol.

However, this case has gained great relevance because, being a state judicial process instead of a federalTrump could not pardon himself if he regains the Presidency in 2025.

Trump, a great favorite in next year’s Republican primaries, did not participate in the party’s first candidate debate on Wednesday because of the great advantage he has over the rest of the candidates in the polls, as he himself explained in an interview.

* With EFE