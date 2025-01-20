US President-elect Donald Trump plans to sign this Monday 10 executive orders on migration, including one aimed at “closing” the border with Mexico through the deployment of the military and another to declare drug trafficking cartels terrorist groups.

In a call with reporters before taking office this Monday at noon, Trump’s team detailed that migration will in fact be one of the main themes of his first decreeswhich will also address issues of energy, foreign policy and measures against the LGTBIQ+ community.

Future White House officials have explained that among the executive orders includes the declaration of a national emergency that will allow the Department of Defense to deploy active military personnel, National Guard reservists and other troops to the border.

Trump will thus order the military forces to prioritize the “closure” of the border and the fight against irregular migration and drug trafficking. Trump’s team stated that another order seeks to designate Mexican drug cartels and criminal gangs such as the Mara Salvatrucha and the Tren de Aragua as terrorist organizations. This would prohibit any type of assistance or collaboration with these groups.

Additionally, he will issue another executive order to reinstate the “Stay in Mexico” program, that forced migrants and asylum seekers to remain in Mexican territory while their procedures to enter the United States were resolved. This program, officially known as Migrant Protection Protocolscame into force in January 2019 during Trump’s first term (2017-2021) and continued to be applied in the first months of the Government of Joe Bidenuntil it was removed in August 2022.

Eliminate birthright citizenship

Another of the executive orders seeks eliminate birthright citizenship for children of immigrants in an irregular situation, a right protected by the Constitution, which establishes that every person born in the United States automatically obtains nationality, regardless of the immigration status of their parents. However, even if Trump issues an executive order on this issue, It is not clear what legal effects it would havesince modifying this principle could require a constitutional change, a much more complex process.

The executive orders will also direct the federal government to resume construction of the wall on the border with Mexico, one of the key promises of Trump’s campaign in 2016. Aside from immigration, Trump will declare a national emergency to boost energy production in the US, with measures aimed at increasing oil extraction in Alaska and reducing oil prices. raw.





Trump will also sign an order to rename the Gulf of Mexico as “Gulf of America”as announced a few days ago in a press conference. However, it should be noted that the internationally recognized name of the Gulf of Mexico – an ocean basin contained between the coastlines of Mexico, the United States and Cuba – cannot be unilaterally modified by a country.

Among other executive orders that he will sign this Monday, Trump will also instruct the Government to recognize only two genders –the masculine and the feminine– rolling back protections for the transgender community that the current president, Joe Biden, enacted in areas such as sports or health.