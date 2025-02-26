White House tenant, Donald Trump, said Tuesday that will sell a “gold card” to offer residence And the possibility of accessing US citizens to foreigners who, in return, invest 5 million dollars (4.75 million euros) in projects in the United States.

“We are going to sell a golden card (Golden Card). You have a green card. This is a golden card. Let’s put a price at that card of about 5 million dollarsand that will give them green card privileges, in addition to being a route to citizenship, “he said from the Oval Office in allusion to permits granted to permanent residents in the country.

Trump has assured that the program will be launched in two weeks taking into account that, according to him, he will not need the approval of Congress for this, collects the American News Bloomberg.

The New York tycoon has made these statements in the presence of the Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, who has indicated that the “Golden Card” will replace the current EB-5 program “ From which he has said that “it is full of nonsense”-that allows immigrant investors to obtain the residence card investing a certain amount in a business in the United States.

“They will have to go through an investigation, of course (…) to make sure they are Wonderful global citizens World class, “said Lutnick, in statements collected by the US CNN chain.