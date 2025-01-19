President-elect Donald Trump said he would revive access to TikTok in the United States through an executive order after being sworn in on Monday, but added that he wants the popular social media app to be at least half owned by American investors.

TikTok stopped working for its 170 million American users on Saturday night, before a law shutting it down for national security reasons took effect on Sunday. US authorities had warned that under Chinese parent company ByteDance, there was a risk of Americans’ data being misused.

Trump said he would “extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions go into effect, so we can reach an agreement to protect our national security.”

«I would like the United States to have a 50% stake in a joint venture. By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands, and allow it to continue growing,” he wrote on Truth Social.









Trump said the executive order would specify that there would be no liability for any company that helped prevent TikTok from disappearing before his order.

Trump had previously said he would likely give TikTok a 90-day reprieve from the ban after taking office, a promise TikTok cited in a notice posted to the app’s users.

«A law has been enacted prohibiting TikTok in the United States. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to restore TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned,” a message notified users of TikTok, which disappeared from the Apple and Google app stores late on Saturday.

Although temporary, TikTok’s unprecedented shutdown will have a wide-ranging impact on US-China relations, US politics, the social media market, and millions of Americans who depend on the app economically and culturally.

The United States has never banned any major social media platform. The law passed overwhelmingly in Congress gives the incoming Trump administration broad authority to ban or attempt to sell other Chinese-owned apps.

Other ByteDance-owned apps, including video editing app CapCut and social lifestyle app Lemon8, were also offline and unavailable in U.S. app stores as of Saturday evening.

It was unclear whether American users could still access the app, but it was no longer working for many users and people looking to access it through a web app were encountering the same message that TikTok was no longer working.

Under the law passed last year and unanimously upheld Friday by the U.S. Supreme Court, the platform had until Sunday to cut ties with its China-based parent or close its U.S. operation to resolve concerns that it represents a threat to national security.

The Chinese embassy in Washington on Friday accused the United States of using unfair state power to crack down on TikTok. “China will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests,” a spokesperson said.

Uncertainty about the app’s future has caused mostly young users to turn to alternatives like China-based RedNote. The stock prices of rivals Meta and Snap have risen this month ahead of the ban, as investors bet on an influx of users and advertising dollars.

“This is my new home now,” one user wrote in a RedNote post, tagged with the words “tiktokrefugee” and “sad.”

Minutes after TikTok shut down in the United States, other users turned to X, formerly called Twitter.

«I never thought they were going to cut TikTok. Now I’m sad and I miss the friends I made there. I hope everything comes back in a few days,” wrote @RavenclawJedi.

‘HAIR ON FIRE’ MOMENT

NordVPN, a popular virtual private network, or VPN, that allows users to access the Internet from servers around the world, said it was “experiencing temporary technical difficulties.”

Web searches for “VPN” spiked in the minutes after American users lost access to TikTok, according to Google Trends.

Instagram users were worried about whether they would still receive merchandise they had purchased from TikTok Shop, the e-commerce arm of the video platform.

Marketing companies that rely on TikTok scrambled to prepare contingency plans in what one executive described as a “hair on fire” moment after months of conventional wisdom that a solution to keep the app running would materialize.

There have been signs that TikTok could return under the Trump administration, who has said he wants to seek a “political solution” to the problem and last month urged the Supreme Court to pause implementation of the ban.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew plans to attend the US presidential inauguration and attend a rally with Trump on Sunday, a source told Reuters.

Suitors, including former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt, have expressed interest in the fast-growing business that analysts say could be worth up to $50 billion. Media reports say Beijing has also held talks about selling TikTok’s US operations to billionaire and Trump ally Elon Musk, although the company has denied this.

US search engine startup Perplexity AI on Saturday submitted an offer to ByteDance to merge with TikTok US, a source familiar with the company’s plans told Reuters. Perplexity would merge with TikTok US and create a new entity by combining the merged company with other partners, the source added.