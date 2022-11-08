US elections 2024, Trump is ready for the “big announcement”

The former president of the United States Donald Trump is preparing to make “a big announcement Tuesday, November 15 in Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida,” he said during a rally in the state of Ohio for the midterm election.

“We do not want anything to distract us from the importance of tomorrow”, underlined the American tycoon, justifying why delayed in making “the very important announcementAnd”.

Last week, sources familiar with Trump’s entourage told CNN that Trump’s advisers were talking about the third week of November as the perfect time to launch his 2024 presidential campaignprovided the Republicans succeed in the mid-term elections.

The former president of the United States for several days has been hinting at a possible candidacy for the presidential elections of 2024.

On Sunday 6, in fact, he made fun of the Republican governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, using a derogatory nickname for what could be his rival in the primaries at the helm of the Republican Party. Likewise, last week at a rally in Iowa, he said he was “likely to do it again (the president). And now, to make our country successful, safe and glorious, very, very, very I’ll probably do it again. “

