Former US President Donald Trump intends to publish a collection of letters he received from some of the most prominent personalities in contemporary history, such as the late US President Richard Nixon, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and media personality Oprah Winfrey, according to a publisher who wrote Thursday.
Winning Team Publishing said the book, “Letters to Trump”, which includes 150 letters, highlights “incredible and sometimes private” correspondence between the former president and major leaders, media and sports figures and industrialists.
The book, which is expected to be released next month, covers Trump’s correspondence over four decades. In one of the letters in 2000, Winfrey told the former 76-year-old Republican, “It is unfortunate that we did not run for president. What a team we are.”
The TV star was commenting these words on Trump’s book “The America We Deserve”, from which he sent her excerpts describing her as the ideal vice president of the United States.
Winfrey, 69, was quoted as telling Trump that his comments made her “cry a little bit,” according to Axios.
Since each letter in the book comes with a comment from Trump, the former president called Winfrey “amazing,” according to the site, but complained that she “didn’t talk to him” after announcing his 2015 presidential bid.
Many of the letters, chosen by Trump himself, bear the signatures of prominent media personalities, especially during the period in which he was living a life of celebrity, when he was a billionaire and star in the world of reality television.
Some of the messages are also to heavyweight political figures such as former US President Richard Nixon and former US Secretary of State, Trump’s rival in the presidential elections Hillary Clinton and the North Korean leader, according to the publisher’s statement.
Kim’s letters to Trump were among secret government documents found hidden at the former president’s residence in Florida last year and accused of taking them from the White House after his term ended.
Last year, Winning Tim Publishing, which was co-founded by Donald Trump Jr., Trump’s eldest son, released the book “Our Journey Together”, which chronicles Trump’s moments in the White House during his presidential term, and the book achieved sales of $20 million.
