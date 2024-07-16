Former US President Donald Trump will protect gun rights by appointing federal judges who oppose new gun restrictions if he is elected president in November, Chris LaCivita, a senior adviser to his campaign, said Tuesday.

“We’re going to see a continued support and defense of the Second Amendment, and the place where that role really plays out, you know, is in the judiciary,” LaCivita said at an event hosted by a gun rights group during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

This legal amendment stipulates the right of Americans to bear arms.

LaCivita’s comments were in line with those of 12 Republican delegates interviewed by Reuters at the party’s national convention, after Trump was shot in the ear during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

All delegates rejected any changes to gun ownership laws in the United States, raising the legal age to buy a gun, or even implementing stricter background checks for those wishing to own one.

Speaking to the National Rifle Association in February, Trump vowed to roll back all gun restrictions imposed by Democratic President Joe Biden.