Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Split

So far, Donald Trump has avoided a mugshot and formal arrest despite multiple charges. But in a specific case, that could now change.

Atlanta/Washington, DC – Will it still be a “mug shot” (police photo) of donald trump come? The former US President may have to appear in an Atlanta jail after being charged in Georgia. At this time, all 19 suspects named in the indictment are expected to report to Rice Street Jail, the sheriff’s office said. This is open 24 hours a day.

Prosecutor Fani Willis had given the accused until August 25 to come forward. At such an appointment, the personal details of those affected are usually recorded and police photos are taken. This can formally be an arrest.

Former US President Donald Trump watches a round of golf at Trump National Golf Club on August 13, 2023. © Timothy A. Clary/AFP

In the previous indictments against Trump in New York, Washington and Miami, this procedure was carried out in the responsible courts shortly before the indictment was read out. Police photos were omitted at the time. In the past it was also refrained from republican Put on handcuffs, as is actually customary in New York for a formal arrest.

Trump indictment in Georgia: ex-president rejects all allegations

In Georgia, Trump is facing a new large-scale indictment related to attempted voter fraud. A jury ruled that Trump should stand trial over his attempts to influence the outcome of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election. 18 other people have been charged with him.

Donald Trump: The biggest scandals and missteps View photo gallery

Trump has already been indicted at the federal level for his campaign against his own defeat in the 2020 election. The 77-year-old rejects all allegations. He lost to his Democratic challenger in the 2020 presidential election Joe Biden. To this day, Trump has not admitted this defeat and is spreading the lie that he was deprived of victory through election fraud. (nak/dpa)