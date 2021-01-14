Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the US Senate will not issue an impeachment verdict on President Donald Trump until his term ends on January 20. His statement is published CNN…

“Even if the procedure begins in the Senate this week and is carried out promptly, the final decision will not be made until President Trump leaves office. This is not a decision I am making, it is a fact, ”McConnell said in a written statement.

He recalled that in the entire history of the United States, the impeachment procedure in the Senate took place three times and took “83 days, 37 days and 21 days, respectively.” In this regard, according to McConnell, there is no chance of an honest and serious process in the remaining seven days of Trump’s term.

The Republican leader expressed confidence that it would be in the interests of the United States for Congress and the executive to focus fully on a safe inauguration and a proper handover of power to the future Joe Biden administration in the coming days.

McConnell’s statement was circulated after the House of Representatives voted to remove the president from power. Now the document will be submitted to the Senate, where the procedure will turn into a lawsuit. According to the schedule of work of the upper house of the legislature, it can take up the issue of impeachment after the end of Trump’s presidential term.

On January 11, the House of Representatives published the text of the resolution. The authors of the document believe that the current US president will remain a threat to national security, democracy and the country’s constitution, based on his actions on the day of unrest near the congress.

On January 6, Trump supporters rioted Washington DC. During the protests, they broke into the Capitol. There were clashes with the police, during which dozens of people were injured on both sides. Five people died, including one of the law enforcement officers. The US Congress approved the election of Democrat Joe Biden as President of the United States on January 7.

In connection with the events in Washington, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has opened more than 160 criminal cases. The punishment for some charges in connection with the storming of the Capitol may be imprisonment up to 20 years.