Former US President Trump will not be allowed to participate in the primaries in Maine

Former President Donald Trump will not be allowed to compete in the Maine GOP primary. This is reported by Reuters.

Previously, the Colorado Supreme Court banned Donald Trump from participating in local elections for Republican candidates for the 2024 presidential nomination.

In making this decision, the court referred to Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, which prohibits those who participated in the insurrection from holding the highest public office.