Former President Donald Trump will make a trip to McAllen, Texas, this Sunday, November 19, where he will meet with Governor Greg Abbott. The meeting is shaping up to be a key event in which both leaders are expected to address strategies to stop the migratory flow and discuss the Texas governor’s plans to support Trump’s aspirations to return to the presidency of the United States.

According to sources close to the matter, cited by cnnit is anticipated that during this visit, Texas Governor Greg Abbott will officially endorse Donald Trump, which could prove crucial for the former president’s campaign, considering the well-known relationship that Abbott maintains with the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantiswho is also competing for the Republican nomination.

During the event, both Trump and Abbott, will address the issue of future plans to curb illegal immigration. Both leaders have expressed their political approaches regarding the border between the United States and Mexico in the face of the growing wave of migration.

Texas has installed barriers on more than 3,000 kilometers of demarcated border.

Greg Abbot sent letter to Joe Biden about anti-immigrant measures

This meeting is announced in the context of a letter that Abbott sent to President Joe Biden on November 16. In the letter, The governor expressed his determination to implement stronger measures against illegal immigrationblaming President Biden for the unprecedented increase in the level of illegal immigration at the southern border of the United States.

In his letter, Abbott highlighted that before Biden came to office, the United States recorded historically low levels of illegal immigration, but in the last year and a half, this figure has skyrocketed to more than 2 million people trying to enter the country. irregularly. The governor accused the federal government of failing to uphold its duty to enforce immigration laws.which has led the state of Texas to take measures to protect its territory against the invasion of Mexican drug cartels and massive illegal immigration.

Abbott calls on President Biden to reinstate immigration policies eliminated during his term or implement new measures to fulfill his constitutional duty to enforce federal immigration laws and protect states against invasion. Among the suggested measures are aggressive prosecution of illegal entry and reentry, enforcement of laws requiring the detention of certain categories of aliens, and full reinstatement of Migrant Protection Protocols..