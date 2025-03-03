The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has confirmed on Monday that he maintains his intention to impose 25% tariffs to the products that Canada and Mexico export to their country And he has assured that both nations do not have “margin” of negotiation to avoid them. “The tariffs are ready and enter into force tomorrow,” Trump said in statements to the press at the White House.

Also on Tuesday, as explained by the US President, a Additional 10% tariff on Chinese importswhich will be added to 10% already applied on February 4, thus raising the 20% tariff load on those products. These measures against China are added to the taxes imposed during Trump’s first mandate (2017-2021) over more than 300,000 million dollars in Chinese products, most of which remain in force.

As justification to move forward with the imposition of tariffs, Trump has cited the traffic of fentanyl, a powerful opioid responsible for thousands of deaths a year in the US. “Huge amounts of fentanyl have entered our country from Mexico And, as they know, also from China, where Canada is sent to Mexico, “said Trump, who has insisted that this drug” arrives from Canada and from Mexico. “

Trump has argued that tariffs They will benefit American manufacturing, Especially the automobile sector, which was harmed by the transfer of jobs to other countries with the entry into force of trade agreements such as the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) during the 90s.

“It will be very expensive to take advantage of this country, steal money, jobs, our factories and businesses, and expect not to be punished. They are being punished with tariffs. It is a very powerful weapon, “said Trump. These statements occur after the secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, indicated this Monday in an interview with CNN that Trump had to make a final decision on the tariffs to Mexico and Canada.

In principle, Trump had threatened to impose these tariffs on February 4, but decided to postpone its application for a month After Mexico undertook to deploy 10,000 members of the National Guard on the border with the US and Canada, announced the appointment of a ‘Tsar of the Fentanyl’, among other measures.

Delegations from Canada and Mexico met Friday with Trump team members for discuss your efforts to increase border security and recipient fentanyl trafficas the president had demanded. However, these negotiations have not worked.

Canada confirms reprisals

For its part, Canada is ready to take commercial reprisals against the US with tariffs at 155,000 million dollars of American imports if Trump meets his threats to impose taxes, as the Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said Monday.

Joly has declared the media before meeting with the rest of the Canadian government that, despite Trump’s statements, “Diplomatic efforts continue” At the moment to try to avoid commercial conflict. “And if President Trump continues with the tariffs on Canadian goods, we are ready with response levies to 155,000 million dollars, of which a first section of 30,000 million dollars are already ready,” he added.

The head of Canadian diplomacy has insisted that Canada is prepared to face the commercial war that Trump will unleash the tariffs. But it has also made it clear that the country has not received official information from the US authorities of the imposition of tariffs beyond Trump’s public statements. “We are ready if the US decides to launch its commercial war. It is not something we are interested in, “he continued to accuse Trump to cause” unpredictability and chaos. “

Tariffs to agricultural products

Trump has also announced this Monday Tariffs to agricultural products As of April 2, in what is their last threat on commercial barriers to the goods that other countries sell in the United States.

“To the great farmers of the United States: prepare to start producing much more agricultural product to sell within the United States. Tariffs will be applied to external products on April 2.Fun! “, The president wrote in a message on his social network, Truth Social.