The court of Georgia, in the United States, stipulated this Monday (21) a bail of US$ 200,000 for former US president Donald Trump (2017-2021) to avoid arrest, after being accused of trying to reverse the 2020 election results in the state.

The payment of this bail allows the republican to regain his freedom after surrendering himself to the prison in Fulton County, which is in Georgia, where he has until Friday (25) to present himself and be booked.

Trump was charged with 13 counts by a Georgia grand jury for trying to manipulate the results of the 2020 election in the state, where current US president Joe Biden won by a narrow margin.

Among the crimes he is accused of is violating the Rico law, commonly used against mafia bosses, which can carry several years in prison if evidence is presented at trial.

For this crime, the court asks for bail of US$80,000, while for each of the other 12, bail is set at US$10,000, making a total of US$200,000.

In the Georgia case, Trump was charged along with 18 collaborators, including his former personal attorney and former New York mayor, Rudy Giuliani, and his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

The Fulton County Superior Court also set bail of $100,000 for attorney John Eastman and $10,000 for another defendant, Scott Hall.

Trump gave no clues about when he would appear and canceled a news conference on Monday at which he was supposed to present a report on alleged voter fraud in Georgia.

This is Trump’s fourth criminal charge. Two weeks ago, he was the target of four indictments by a grand jury in Washington DC, the US capital, for allegedly trying to reverse the result of the 2020 US election, culminating in the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

In addition, in New York, Trump faces 34 charges for alleged payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels, with whom he had an “affair” in the past, to buy his silence during the 2016 election campaign.

The other criminal case is in Florida, where the tycoon is the target of 40 counts of illegally removing and keeping confidential documents taken from the White House in his Mar-a-Lago mansion.