The Georgia state court imposed on Monday a bail of 200,000 dollars (about 183,580 euros at today’s exchange rate) to the former president of the United States Donald Trump (2017-2021) so that he avoids jail after being accused of trying to reverse the results of the 2020 elections in that state.

Payment of that bond will allow the Republican to regain his freedom once he has turned himself in to the Fulton County (Georgia) prison.where you have until Friday to appear and be dated.

Trump was indicted last week on 13 counts by a Georgia grand jury for trying to rig the results of the 2020 election in that state, where incumbent Democrat Joe Biden won narrowly.

Among the crimes he is accused of is violating the RICO law, commonly used against mafia bosses, which could lead to several years in prison if proven during the trial.

For this crime, the Court asks him for 80,000 dollars of bail, while for each of the other 12 he asks for 10,000 dollars, adding a total of 200,000 dollars.

In the Georgia case, he was indicted along with 18 collaborators, including his former personal lawyer and former New York mayor, Rudy Giuliani, and his former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

The Fulton County Superior Court also imposed $100,000 bail on Monday for attorney John Eastman and $10,000 for another defendant, Scott Hall.

Trump has given no clues about when he will appear and canceled a press conference this Monday in which he was going to present a report on “electoral fraud” in Georgia, a lie that he insists on today.

This is Trump’s fourth criminal indictment. Two weeks ago he was indicted by a Washington DC grand jury on four charges for allegedly trying to reverse the result of the 2020 US elections, which culminated in the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

In addition, in New York, Trump has been charged with 34 charges for alleged payments to the porn actress Stormy Daniels, with whom he had an “affair” in the past, to buy his silence during the 2016 election campaign.

And the other criminal case is in Florida, where he is charged with 40 counts of illegally stealing and keeping classified documents that he took from the White House in his Mar-a-Lago mansion.

