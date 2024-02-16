A New York judge announced this Friday fined former US President Donald Trump almost $355 million and disqualified him from running a business for three years, according to the ruling.

“The Court hereby bars Donald Trump… from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation or other legal entity in New York for a period of three years,” Judge Arthur Engoron wrote in his ruling, ordering to the magnate the payment of 354,868,768 dollars.

The verdict, highly anticipated by the media in the United States, was delayed for more than a week, since it was scheduled to be known at the end of January.

Donald Trump, who seeks to return to the White House in the November elections, and two of his sons – Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump – appeared in a long civil trial from October to January, accused of having inflated the value of the assets of his family empire, the Trump Organization.

“Their total lack of contrition and remorse borders on the pathological. They are only accused of inflating the value of assets to make more money,” says Judge Engoron in his ruling, in which he assures that “the defendants are incapable of admitting their mistake”.

Donald Trump and his son Eric F. Trump See also Mohammed bin Rashid is looking for a Minister of Youth Photo: Instagram: erictrump

His complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on the pathological. They are only accused of inflating the value of assets to make more money.

“Instead, they adopt a 'see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil' stance that the evidence disproves,” he adds.

With this error, The “court aims to protect the integrity of the financial market and, therefore, the public as a whole,” the judge maintains..

New York State Attorney General Letitia James, an elected Democrat who filed a civil lawsuit in 2022 alleging financial fraud against accused Trump family members, was seeking $370 million in damages.

This fine is in addition to the more than $80 million that another court recently ordered Trump to pay for defamation. to the writer E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of raping her in the 1990s.

Trump is expected to appeal the decision, but so far he has not yet reacted on his social network, Truth Social, where he usually posts his comments.

The fine is divided into several charges against Trump and his companies (worth a combined $355 million), his two oldest children ($4 million each), and a former company executive ($1 million). Dollars), all of them accused by the Prosecutor's Office of inflating asset figures to achieve advantages with insurers and banks.

'Repeated frauds'



Trump Sr. and sons were accused of having inflated the value of skyscrapers, luxury hotels and golf courses around the world during the 2010s, within the Trump Organization, in order to obtain more favorable loans from banks and better insurance conditions.

Some assets, such as Trump Tower on Manhattan's 5th Avenue, are emblematic of the success of the businessman who entered politics at the expense of his image as a successful real estate developer.

Photo: Andrew Knight Reynolds. AFP

Even before the trial, Judge Engoron, with whom Donald Trump has a terrible relationship, had ruled that fraud had been committed.

The judge considered that Attorney General James presented “conclusive evidence that, between 2014 and 2021, the defendants (had) overstated the assets” of the group by “$812 million (to) $2.2 billion,” according to the year.

As a consequence of the “repeated fraud”, the judge ordered at the end of September the liquidation of the companies that managed these assets, such as Trump Tower and the neo-Gothic skyscraper at number 40 Wall Street, which will soon turn 100 years old and in whose lobby Donald Trump has given some of his press conferences after the trial hearings. The tycoon appealed the decision.

Photo: EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

The 77-year-old Republican believes that The different processes he faces in several states are “a witch hunt” intended to prevent his long-awaited return to the White House after losing against Democrat Joe Biden in 2020..

And he has described the trial as “worthy of a banana republic.”

His lawyers criticize that it is a legally empty case.

Unlike this year's criminal trials – such as the one set for Thursday, March 25 for payments to silence a porn star – and which will put a former president on trial for the first time, Donald Trump does not face prison sentences. jail in this civil case.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With information from AFP and EFE