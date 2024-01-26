Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 01/26/2024 – 22:15

A New York jury determined that an amount be paid to writer E. Jean Carroll for defamatory comments made by the tycoon in 2019, when he was president of the USA. A New York jury determined this Friday (26/01) that the former president of the United States Donald Trumppays 83.3 million dollars to writer E. Jean Carroll in a defamation case.

After two weeks of trial, which was regularly attended by Trump, the verdict was handed down by the jury made up of seven men and two women. The former president, however, was not present when the sentence was announced, as he abruptly left the session on Friday afternoon during the final arguments of Carroll's defense.

The jury found the former president guilty of the damages inflicted on Carroll in defamatory comments made in July 2019, while he was US president, and ordered him to pay $18.3 million in compensatory damages and an additional $65 million in punitive damages. .

The case refers to statements made by Trump in 2019, when Carroll, a former columnist for Elle magazine, published in a memoir that she had been raped by Tump in a luxury department store in New York in the 1990s.

At the time of the book's release, Trump called Carroll “mentally ill” and incited his supporters against her. The writer accused Trump of ruining her reputation and her defense demanded compensation of around 24 million dollars, well below what was stipulated by the jury.

This is the second time Carroll has won a trial against Trump. In May 2023, a jury convicted the former president of sexual abuse of the former columnist, as well as defamation for comments made in 2022. At the time, he was ordered to pay 5 million dollars.

Caroll's statement

During the trial, Carroll said Trump's public statements caused her to receive death threats.

“He destroyed my reputation,” he said. “I’m here to get you back and stop you from telling lies about me,” he added.

“Previously, I was known simply as a journalist and had a column, and now I am known as a liar, a fraud and a crazy person,” Carroll testified.

Trump's defense, in turn, told jurors that Carroll became rich with the accusations against the former president and achieved the fame he so desired.

Trump says verdict is “totally ridiculous”

The former president called the verdict “utterly ridiculous” and said the decision is a sign that the American legal system “is out of control and being used as a political weapon.”

Trump, 77, has vehemently denied the allegations for the past five years and has continued to attack 80-year-old Carroll.

“Absolutely ridiculous! I completely disagree with both verdicts and will appeal this entire witch hunt directed by Joe Biden [presidente dos Estados Unidos] focused on me and the Republican Party,” Trump wrote on his social network, Truth Social. “This is not America!” he added.

While there is no evidence that Biden or anyone in the White House influenced any of the legal proceedings against the tycoon, Trump's line of argument has resonated with his most loyal supporters, who view the proceedings with skepticism.

The trial came to an end at a time when Trump is seeking the Republican Party's nomination to run for President of the United States for the third consecutive time. Trump has sought to turn his various trials and legal vulnerabilities into an advantage, portraying them as evidence of a weaponized political system.

