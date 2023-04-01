Former US President Donald Trump at a rally in Nevada, October 2022. | Photo: Peter DaSilva/EFE

Former US President Donald Trump, formally accused by a jury of paying bribes to porn star Stormy Daniels, will travel on Monday from Miami to New York to appear the next day before the judge in charge of the case, according to the network. of CNN television. Trump will appear before the judge at 2:15 pm local time (15:15 GMT) on Tuesday. The hearing generated huge expectations inside and outside the US, and for that reason the court where it will take place canceled other less important ones to avoid a large flow of people in the building for security reasons.

Several American press vehicles reported that the list of accusations that the judge will communicate to Trump – and which have not yet been revealed – has more than 30 items, all related to the alleged bribe of US$ 130,000 to Daniels in exchange for silence about a former sexual involvement between them (which the former president denies) and the concealment of this amount, which could have been declared as an electoral expense in the 2016 campaign for the White House.

Trump will spend the weekend at his mansion in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, where he has been staying for months and where, after learning of his accusation, he went out to dinner with his wife, Melania, in an apparent sign of normality, according to with images released by the newspaper new york post.

Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for the former president, clarified this Friday that Trump will not be handcuffed on the short journey between the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and the hearing with Judge Juan Manuel Merchan. He also specified that Trump will not plead guilty and has opted to go to trial. What seems inescapable for Trump, as with any accused being accused, is the “booking” process: fingerprints and front and profile photographs.

Trump continued to speak out about the case: in addition to posting testimonials from many supporters on his Truth social network, he said that the judge in the case “hates” him and was “handpicked” by prosecutor Alvin Bragg. It was feared that Trump’s indictment would send his supporters into the streets, but in New York that did not happen, at least until late on Friday. Only a few dozen people gathered near Mar-a-Lago with flags and posters in support of the former president.