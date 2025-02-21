02/21/2025



Updated at 8:13 p.m.





Donald Trump will travel to Moscow on May 9day in which, as every year, the ‘Victory Day’ is celebrated, an occasion marked by the military parades, the Soviet symbology and the cult of the leader. Russia uses this feast to breastfeed and celebrate the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany after the end of World War II, in 1945.

The visit of the US president, which is reported by the French newspaper Le Point, would be of great symbology. In any case, the White House or the Kremlin have not yet confirmed it.

Although the first meeting between the two from the return to Trump’s power will occur in the Next weeks in Saudi Arabiathis would be a very relevant encounter, because Putin has stopped looking with Western leaders. A few days ago, Zelenski He warned at the Munich Security Conference that «Putin will try to be in the Red Square on May 9, but Not as a respected leader, but as a decorative element For your show, ”according to EFE.

In addition, Trump’s participation in this Russian holiday is a way of getting involved in the Russian celebration, with a very relevant historical connotation. Especially, when the Kremlin has accused Volodimir ZelenskiPresident of Ukraine, to be Nazi.









Recently, the president of the United States has described him as “dictator” for not having summoned elections during the conflict and has pointed out him as responsible for the beginning of the Russian invasion.