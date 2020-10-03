US President Donald Trumpundergoing treatment for COVID-19 is in the 71st “presidential ward” at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, reports Daily mail…

Thus, Trump’s chamber consists of 6 rooms, including a separate one for meetings with high-ranking officials and an isolated examination room.

“The suite is specially equipped with protective devices and communication equipment used to support the president.”– wrote Rear Admiral Connie Mariano, who was previously the physician of Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

The White House has officially announced that Trump will be working from the presidential suite for several days. Soon after the news of the coronavirus, the President of the United States confirmed the same diagnosis with the head of his campaign headquarters, Bill Stepien. He intends to control the election campaign while in quarantine.

As “FACTS” wrote, earlier doctors reported that Trump was feeling tired and had a fever.

