The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has been transferred this Friday afternoon to a military hospital for treatment after having tested positive for coronavirus the night before, according to a White House official. Trump will be settling into a special suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland “for the next several days” as a precautionary measure. Doctors have recommended the move so that Trump can receive immediate care if necessary. The White House spokeswoman said the president has “mild symptoms” and will continue working from the hospital.

Before the presidential Marine One helicopter landed on the White House grounds to transport the president to the medical center, the president’s doctor explained in a statement that Trump continues to be fatigued, but is in good spirits. The Republican seeking reelection is 74 years old and weighs 110 kilos. Two factors that can increase the risk of its diagnosis, according to the scientific evidence obtained during the pandemic. Medical professionals have prescribed “an 8 gram dose of Regeneron polyclonal antibody cocktail.” For her part, First Lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive Thursday night, has a mild cough and a headache.

The contagion of the president takes place one month before the presidential elections of November 3. The Trump campaign has announced that election events will be temporarily postponed or will go virtual due to illness. Vice President Mike Pence, who has already taken the test and has tested negative, will continue to participate in previously scheduled electoral events.