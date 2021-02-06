It’s hard to be interested in a movie whose ending is already known and yet, Donald Trump’s second ‘impeachment’ will keep the country in suspense all week. The tycoon He is the first president of the United States to suffer impeachment twice, the only one facing a process to disqualify him after leaving office, and probably the only one capable of being victorious for the second time in such a process. Had Richard Nixon had these precedents, he might not have resigned. Hence the Democrats don’t want to let it go.

In the first impeachment of 2019, Trump was accused of abuse of power for using the position to coerce the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, into opening a corruption investigation into Joe Biden’s son. This time he is accused of an even greater crime: inciting insurrection. The impeachment was approved with the largest bipartisan support that an impeachment has had in history, but that was almost three weeks ago. A lifetime in the hectic political life of America.

On January 13, legislators still felt fear in their bodies. The images of mobs storming the Capitol, smashing doors and windows, and raping its offices were fresh. The body of the only police officer killed during the clashes had not yet been buried. Two others later committed suicide, traumatized by the events and mortified by the contempt of public opinion, which blamed them for the assault for not having prepared for the attack. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund resigned.

According to the police union, 140 officers were injured during the January 6 assault, many with head trauma, but also with broken ribs, shattered spinal discs, and heart attacks. One even lost an eye. Another, the finger. In addition, 38 agents tested positive for Covid-19 in the following days. And to that we should add 65 wounded police officers from Washington DC.

They beat them with sticks, metal bars, and everything they could find at hand. They even put sharp objects in their eyes. Inside, lThe secret services hid the vice president, Mike Pence, and his family in a roomwho could hear from a short distance the shouts of “Let’s hang Pence!”, whom Trump accused before the mob of not having avoided the certification of “fraudulent” election results.

The Capitol Police activated emergency plans to evacuate congressional leaders and legislators who had on hand. Others sought refuge in closets or bathrooms, while his assistants barricaded office doors with furniture. “Many of us went to school in the post-Columbine era and we were trained to respond to a situation in which there was an active gunman,” they explain in a letter released this week, in which they ask the Senate to convict Trump ” for inciting the mob to stop the certification of the election results.

They will not. Only five Republicans voted last week against overturning the trial on the grounds that it is unconstitutional. dismiss an agent who has already left office. A month later, the fear of losing his life has been replaced by the fear of losing his position.

Very popular



Donald Trump remains enormously popular in his party, as evidenced by the more than 74 million votes cast in the November elections and the negative reaction of the rank and file against the ten Republicans who voted in favor of his impeachment. Cornered between political survival and historical dishonor, conservative senators have instructed the former president’s lawyers to rely on the unconstitutionality of the process to give them an alibi.

Before the process begins this Monday Trump has already been abandoned by two lawyers. During the twelve hours they have to present the defense, their new legal representatives -Bruce Castor Jr and David Schoen- will argue that freedom of expression protected Trump when he said that these have been “the most fraudulent elections in history.” as he added at the rally prior to the assault. As proof that he did not incite the insurrection, they will show his own words recorded on video, with which Trump ordered the protesters to descend on the Capitol “in a peaceful and patriotic way.”

For its part, the Lower House managers who will act as prosecutors have dedicated themselves to explaining the constitutionality of the process, but also the intoxication campaign with which Trump has convinced the rank and file that they have “stolen the elections.”

The prosecution has summoned the former president to testify under oath, but he has refused. Calling other witnesses would delay the process for weeks, something that nobody wants. Only if the twelve hours of emotional oral arguments available to the prosecution, illustrated with the chilling videos of January 6, convince 17 Republicans to vote with the Democrats, will Trump lose the judgment of his life. Afterwards, a simple majority would suffice to disqualify him.