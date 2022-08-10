The former president: “A new episode of the largest witch hunt in US history”. The interrogation takes place two days after the FBI search of his estate in Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump will be questioned under oath today by New York Attorney General Letitia James as part of the investigation into the Trump Organization’s tax statements. “In New York City tonight. Tomorrow I will see the racist attorney general of New York, for the continuation of the biggest witch hunt in US history, ”the former president commented on Truth Social last night. “My big company, and myself, are being attacked from all sides. Banana Republic! ».

Today’s interrogation is just another of a whole series of legal troubles involving the tycoon. Two days ago, the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as part of a federal investigation to determine whether confidential documents were stolen that should have remained in the White House after his presidential term ended. .

The civil investigation for alleged tax fraud – led by Letitia James – instead concerns Trump’s company (the Trump Organization) and is aimed at verifying the veracity of property valuations that include both skyscrapers and golf courses. According to the prosecutor’s thesis, the data provided by the Trump Organization could be misleading for the tax authorities, and the expenses – so in the investigation – would have been inflated.