President-elect Donald Trump Tomorrow he will be named “Person of the Year” by the magazine timea distinction that is granted for the second time after it was already done in 2016, according to several media outlets such as CNN or Politico.

That is the reason why Trump has reserved tomorrow the ringing of the bell on Wall Street, which represents the opening of the stock market at 9:30 local time, since it will be a way to celebrate that award, as highlighted by unidentified sources to these media.

It is not usual for the same person to be recognized twice by the magazine timebut the publication does recognize United States presidents: up to 13 times the presidents have been considered “Person of the Year”, including Joe Biden.

Other candidates

Time revealed several days ago its list of finalists for the award that it will announce tomorrow, and it included, in addition to Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, magnate Elon Musk, Vice President Kamala Harris and Princess Catherine of Wales.

Before being recognized in 2016, Trump had had unkind words for time and his famous listcalling them “a joke and a publicity stunt for a soon-to-be-dead magazine,” but after its appearance in 2016 he radically changed his tone: “This means a lot to someone who, like me, grew up reading time“It’s a very important magazine,” he said then, as he remembers Political.

In addition to the Person of the Year, Time has already chosen in recent days the Athlete of the Year (basketball player Caitlin Clark), Icon of the Year (singer Elton John) and CEO of the Year (Lisa Su, executive director of Advanced Micro Devices).