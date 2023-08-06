The defense of former United States President Donald Trump (2017-2021) will ask to transfer the trial for his attempt to subvert the 2020 elections to a court outside Washington DC because he considers that Judge Tanya Chutkan is not impartial, the former president announced this Sunday.

“There is no way that I can have a fair trial with the ‘assigned’ judge,” the Republican said in a post on social networks in which he opined that the case in which he is accused is “ridiculous.”

“Everyone knows it and so does she! We will immediately request the rejection of this judge for very powerful reasons and also change the place, outside of DC“, he added.

Trump also again insulted the special counsel on the case, Jack Smith, calling him “unhinged,” and He reiterated that the Department of Justice is investigating him for being the main “opponent” of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, ahead of next year’s elections.

The former president leads the voting intention.

Trump appeared in federal court in the District of Columbia on Thursday where he sHe pleaded not guilty to the four charges against him, with penalties of up to 20 years in prison, for having tried to reverse the 2020 elections in which he lost against Joe Biden and for having instigated the assault on the Capitol.

The prosecution accuses him of having deliberately lied when denouncing false electoral fraud and of having devised a plan to reverse the results of the elections that led to the assault on the Capitol in 2021, when a mob of Trump supporters attacked Congress to prevent ratification. of Biden’s victory.

It is the third criminal charge against the former president, He was also charged in New York for bribing the porn actress Stormy Daniels and in Miami for having illegally taken classified documents when leaving power, a case also investigated by prosecutor Jack Smith.

The legal proceedings against him, however, have not diminished the popularity of Trump, a great favorite in the Republican primaries ahead of the 2024 elections, in which he aspires to fight Biden again.

EFE