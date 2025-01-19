The American president-elect, Donald Trump, has announced that he will approve on Monday, the date of his inauguration, an executive order with a 90-day moratorium to facilitate a solution and avoid its ban. In addition, he has proposed as a solution that the company be 50% American owned.

“Save TikTok,” the president-elect proclaimed on his social network Truth Social before announcing that he will issue the presidential decree.

“I have asked companies not to let TikTok continue to be down! I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the deadline for the implementation of the law’s bans so that we can reach an agreement that protects our national security,” he said. explained.

The order, Trump explains, specifies that there will be no consequences for any company that prevented TikTok from being disabled. “Americans deserve to see our exciting inauguration on Monday and other events and conversations,” he stressed.

“This way we would save TikTok, we would keep it in good hands and make it easier for it to continue transmitting,” he noted.

As a solution, he has stated that “I would like the United States to have 50% ownership in a joint venture.” “This way we would save TikTok, we would keep it in good hands and make it easier for it to continue broadcasting,” he noted.

“Without permission from the United States, there is no TikTok. With our permission, it is worth hundreds of billions of dollars, perhaps trillions. That is why my first option is a ‘joint venture’ between the current owners and/or new owners in the that the United States has 50% of the ownership in a ‘joint venture’ between the United States and whoever we choose to buy,” he concluded.

TikTok went off this Sunday

The TikTok application had announced this Sunday the end of its services in the United States “temporarily” and has assured that it is working to operate again “as soon as possible”, after the US Supreme Court endorsed this Friday the law that stipulates the suspension of the use of the audiovisual platform starting January 19 throughout the country, considering it a threat to the security of Americans.

“We regret that a US law banning TikTok goes into effect on January 19, forcing us to temporarily take our services offline,” reads a notice sent to users of the app.

“We are working to restore our service in the US as soon as possible, and we appreciate your support. Please stay tuned,” the platform added in the same message, in which it is grateful that “President (incoming Donald) Trump has pointed out that he will work with (them) to restore TikTok once he takes the Presidency.”

The possibility of granting such a moratorium – subject to specific conditions – is provided for in the law approved last year and recently declared constitutional.

Thus, TikTok has been forced to comply with its warning to go “black” if it did not receive “clarity and guarantees” about its legal situation before this Sunday.

Removal from app stores

Hours after the withdrawal, Apple and Google have proceeded to remove TikTok from their mobile application stores in the United States, as required by law, as confirmed by the Cupertino company, “obliged to comply with the laws in the jurisdictions where operates”, according to a statement published on its website, while Google has not yet commented on the matter.

The law, signed in April by President Joe Biden, orders TikTok’s parent company, China-based ByteDance Ltd., to divest its U.S. business, which ByteDance refused to do, or face to a closure. American companies that host or distribute TikTok in the United States are now required to stop doing so, or risk potentially billions of dollars in fines.

The law does not mention the US companies by name, but stipulates that it would be illegal for “an entity”, “a marketplace” such as a mobile app store or “internet hosting services to permit the distribution, maintenance or updating” of TikTok and other ByteDance products.

Companies that break the law could face huge penalties determined “by multiplying $5,000 by the number of users.” In a country where more than half the population is on TikTok (the app claims 170 million monthly users in the United States), those fines could add up quickly.

Apple has also removed other apps developed by ByteDance and its subsidiaries, including CapCut, Lemon8 and Lark, a work productivity app similar to Slack, as well as the well-known superhero video game MARVEL SNAP.