Former United States President Donald Trump (2017-2021) will appear this Thursday before a judge in Washington for the arraignment for his alleged attempt to reverse the result of the 2020 election, in which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump will have to appear before Judge Moxila Upadhyaya, of the federal court of the District of Columbia, after being charged this Tuesday with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official procedure, obstruction and attempt to obstruct an official procedure and conspiracy against rights.

The media have announced that the former US president must appear before next Thursday at 4:00 p.m. local time (8:00 p.m. GMT). Although the document presented in court where the date of the appearance is established does not specify the time.

The reaction of former President Trump’s team

After learning of the accusation, the Trump campaign for the 2024 presidential elections accused special counsel Jack Smith of being “the enforcer of the criminal family” of US President Joe Biden.

“The good news is that President Trump is undeterred and his unprecedented America First move will take him back to the White House, where he will dismantle the Deep State and bring the Biden crime family to justice,” he said in a statement. campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.

In addition, the group accused Biden and those close to him of profiting “by selling access to the Chinese Communist Party, Ukraine and other foreign nations.”

The message comes shortly after Jack Smith appeared before the press to explain that he expects a speedy trial to be held against the former president, accused of four counts related to attempts to reverse the result of the 2020 elections, in which he lost. against Biden.

Former US President Donald Turmp

Trump was indicted by a grand jury on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

The former president lashed out at Smith, calling him “upset” and saying he had issued “another false indictment” to “interfere in the presidential election.”

“Why didn’t they do this 2.5 years ago?” Trump asked Tuesday on his Truth Social platform. “Why did you wait so long?” “Because they wanted to put it right in the middle of my campaign. Prosecution misconduct,” he added.

Trump has called the investigation a political “witch hunt” by the Justice Department.

The magistrate who will try Trump

The magistrate in charge of prosecuting Trump will be Tanya S. Chutkan, who has held office since 2014 and has presided over several cases in connection with the storming of the Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.

Chutkan, of Jamaican origin, ruled against a petition filed by the former president to prevent the special House committee that investigated the attack on Congress from obtaining a series of White House documents.

In turn, the judge issued stronger sentences than those required by the prosecution against several of the people who participated in the assault, as reported by US media.

During one of the hearings, Chutkan even pointed out that, in his perspective, “there must be greater consequences” for those who were part of a “violent attempt to overthrow a government.”

On January 6, 2021, supporters of United States President Donald Trump stormed the United States Capitol in Washington, DC.

Chutkan was nominated by former President Barack Obama (2009-2017), worked in a private law firm for 12 years and has a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania, according to the court’s website.

The other cases of the former Republican president

For now, the former president is also being tried for the case of classified documents. In early June, he was charged with 37 counts for his refusal to return top-secret documents he took with him to Florida after leaving the White House.

Those charges include withholding of national defense information, obstruction of justice and false statements, and carry penalties of up to 20 years in prison.

Georgia prosecutors are also investigating whether Trump illegally tried to overturn the 2020 election result in this southern state.

Trump is currently the favorite candidate, according to polls, to win the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

