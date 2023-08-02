Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) will appear on Thursday (3) before Judge Moxila Upadhyaya, of the federal court for the District of Columbia, where he will face the new accusations related to his alleged attempt to reverse the result of the 2020 elections, in which he lost the race against current US President Joe Biden of the Democratic Party.

Trump was indicted this Tuesday (1st) for “conspiracy to defraud the United States”; “conspiracy to obstruct official proceedings”; “obstruction and attempted obstruction of official procedure” and “conspiracy against rights”.

Special prosecutor Jack Smith, handling the case, has expressed his intention to seek a “speedy trial” for the former president. In a press release, Smith emphasized the importance of bringing evidence before a popular jury to be properly tested and judged. However, he pointed out that, according to legal principle, “Trump must be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

Earlier on Tuesday, US Attorney General Merrick Garland defended Smith’s investigation, which has faced repeated criticism from Trump and supporters. According to him, Smith and his team “went after the facts and the law where they led.”

The accusations against Trump stem from his alleged participation in an attempt to reverse the result of the 2020 elections, which would have culminated in the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Smith described the attack as something “unprecedented on the seat of American democracy”. and stressed that the investigation into other individuals involved in the incident is ongoing.

Trump is also facing another investigation conducted by Smith: the one related to the alleged act of taking confidential documents from the White House and keeping them at his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. In that case, Trump was charged with 40 crimes.

Despite having to appear before Judge Moxila Upadhyaya, Trump will not be tried by her, but by Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, who already has a history of involvement in cases linked to the attack on the Capitol.

Chutkan, whose sentences often exceeded the prosecution’s requests, is recognized for her position that there must be “meaningful consequences” for those involved in “violent attempts to overthrow a government”.

Trump’s hearing is scheduled for 16:00 (local time, 17:00 GMT), and the expectation is that his appearance before the court will clarify the progress of the process and the next steps to be followed. (With EFE Agency)