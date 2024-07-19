After assassination attempt, former US president leads by 5 percentage points; beats Kamala Harris in hypothetical scenario

A research CBS News/YouGov released this Thursday (18.Jul.2024) shows that former US President Donald Trump (Republican) leads with 52% of voting intentions among likely voters, while current President Joe Biden (Democrat) has 47%. Read the full (PDF – 223 kB, in English).

The survey, conducted from Tuesday (July 16) to Thursday (July 18), was conducted after the assassination attempt on Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania. The survey interviewed 2,247 registered voters through a nationally representative online panel, with a margin of error of 2.7 pp (percentage points). In the decisive states, the margin of error is 4.5 percentage points. Voting in the country is not mandatory.

Trump (51%) also does better than Vice President Kamala Harris (48%) in a head-to-head matchup.

BIDEN WITHDRAWAL

Biden has faced pressure from a growing number of congressional Democrats and his top allies to suspend his 2024 bid after his performance in the first presidential debate raised questions about his ability to lead in a potential runoff.

Currently, 56% of registered voters believe that Biden should hand over his seat to another candidate to represent the party in November. However, among Democrats, 56% support the president continuing for a second term in the White House, while 44% prefer a new candidate. If Biden drops out, Harris is the most likely to take over the position.

ATTACKING TRUMP

The way Trump handled the assassination attempt on Saturday (July 13) is seen positively by voters, although for ⅔ of those interviewed this did not change their voting intention.

However, 26% of registered voters said they were more likely to vote for the former president after he was shot at a rally.

Watch (56s):